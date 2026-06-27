/'Ignoring us is inviting death': Indian-origin man attacked in Portugal, probe on 'gang angle' underway

In another incident of Indian-origin people being targeted outside the country, a businessman was injured in a shooting in Portugal on Friday (June 27). The incident has prompted local authorities to launch an investigation, while the victim has been identified as India-origin Kishore Gujarati. According to police, he was targeted by unidentified assailants in the Cidade Nova area of Odivelas. The police is also investigating a possible gang-related activity after the shooting incident. After the attack, a Facebook account operating under the name "Rahul RK Meena" claimed responsibility for the attack. However, his name or identity has not been confirmed by the authorities.

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What the FB page revealed?

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In a series of posts, the individual alleged that the shooting was carried out after the victim ignored repeated messages. The posts also contained threats directed at others, warning that anyone who had received calls from the account should expect further violence. The individual further claimed to have a global network and vowed to "settle scores" with several people. The posts also mentioned alleged criminal groups, including the Sunil Meena Gang and the Aman Sahu Gang.

What the authorities say?

Authorities have urged caution against drawing conclusions based on unverified social media content. According to officials, the investigation remains ongoing, and no official confirmation has been made linking the shooting to organised crime or gang activity. Police are examining all available evidence, including the online posts, to determine whether they are connected to the attack.