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'Beaten, stripped, whipped': Indian-origin man gets 34 years in jail for raping UK woman

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 10:44 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 10:44 IST
'Beaten, stripped, whipped': Indian-origin man gets 34 years in jail for raping UK woman

Indian-origin Gagandeep Singh has been sentenced to 34 years in prison Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Indian-origin Gagandeep Singh has been sentenced to 34 years in prison in London for kidnapping, torturing and raping a 24-year-old woman. Convicted on multiple charges, Singh will serve at least 18 years before parole consideration. Police praised the victim's courage in securing justice.

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison after being convicted of kidnap, torture and rape offences in London on Friday (June 12). The man has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, aged 34. He has been found guilty of two counts of rape, false imprisonment, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and kidnap in a February case. The trial was conducted in Isleworth Crown Court. The court ruled that Singh will serve a 34-year sentence, comprising 28 years in custody followed by a six-year extended licence period under strict restrictions. The court also said that the man cannot be considered for parole until he has served at least 18 years, or two-thirds of the custodial term.

What is the case?

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According to evidence presented in court, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was abducted and taken to a property in Hanwell, west London, where she was subjected to prolonged physical and sexual abuse. The court heard that the woman became suspicious after being asked to carry a suitcase containing unknown items from Thailand to the UK in June 2024. After refusing the request, she arrived at Birmingham Airport, where masked men allegedly forced her into a vehicle and transported her to London.

Prosecutors said that during her captivity, Singh raped her twice and subjected her to more than a day of torture. The victim was allegedly punched, beaten, stripped, whipped and burned before eventually being released. She was also threatened and warned not to report the crimes to authorities.

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Police said the victim was initially reluctant to come forward because of the trauma she had endured and fears for her safety. However, with support from her mother, who preserved key evidence and reported the matter to police, investigators were able to build a case that led to Singh's arrest and conviction.

Detective Constable Seetara Abdul of the Metropolitan Police described the victim's ordeal as "unimaginable" and praised her courage in helping bring her attacker to justice. Singh was ultimately convicted of rape, kidnap, false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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