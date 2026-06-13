/'Beaten, stripped, whipped': Indian-origin man gets 34 years in jail for raping UK woman

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison after being convicted of kidnap, torture and rape offences in London on Friday (June 12). The man has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, aged 34. He has been found guilty of two counts of rape, false imprisonment, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and kidnap in a February case. The trial was conducted in Isleworth Crown Court. The court ruled that Singh will serve a 34-year sentence, comprising 28 years in custody followed by a six-year extended licence period under strict restrictions. The court also said that the man cannot be considered for parole until he has served at least 18 years, or two-thirds of the custodial term.

What is the case?

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According to evidence presented in court, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was abducted and taken to a property in Hanwell, west London, where she was subjected to prolonged physical and sexual abuse. The court heard that the woman became suspicious after being asked to carry a suitcase containing unknown items from Thailand to the UK in June 2024. After refusing the request, she arrived at Birmingham Airport, where masked men allegedly forced her into a vehicle and transported her to London.

Prosecutors said that during her captivity, Singh raped her twice and subjected her to more than a day of torture. The victim was allegedly punched, beaten, stripped, whipped and burned before eventually being released. She was also threatened and warned not to report the crimes to authorities.

Police said the victim was initially reluctant to come forward because of the trauma she had endured and fears for her safety. However, with support from her mother, who preserved key evidence and reported the matter to police, investigators were able to build a case that led to Singh's arrest and conviction.