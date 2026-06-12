/Pakistan asylum seeker sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping UK woman, had asked 'did you enjoy that'

A UK court has jailed a Pakistani asylum seeker for 10 years for raping an intoxicated 18-year-old girl at a park. The incident took place in a UK park in June 2025. The Pakistani asylum seeker has been identified as Sheraz Malik. The 28 year old man and and a group with him encountered the girl and her friend at Sutton Lawn Park while they had been out drinking. Her male friend had asked him and his group to "look after her" while he went to meet another friend.

According to reports, the teenage girl was raped by Malik as she was in a vulnerable state. Malik took him to a secluded part of the park and raped her. According to The Sun, the survivor repeatedly protested during the assault while Malik asked her: "Did you enjoy that?" During the trials, Malik denied the allegations and claimed the sex was consensual. He was convicted by a jury in January on two counts of rape. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to serve an additional four years on extended licence after his release. Giving evidence during the trial, the woman told jurors: "I was scared, I felt scared of saying no."

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The trial heard that Malik is an asylum seeker born in Pakistan who had previously lived in Italy, Germany and France before arriving in the UK.