If he doesn't win, Donald Trump will be back in 2024: Steve Bannon

Former White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, is back in the news a few weeks before the US election and has made claims regarding the President Donald Trump and the former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bannon's first claim was that everything found on Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden's hard drive/laptop is true and he accused Biden of being a "stone cold liar".

"Joe Biden has lied about this for years," Bannon told Sky News in an interview Sunday.

Detailing further, he said, "What Fox did, which was very interesting on that issue but also on the Chinese – they actually went to the people on the emails and contacted them. What was so stunning is that they reported last night that one, the guys on the emails said absolutely the meetings happened. This is not off of some Russia intelligence operation. That emails correct, the meanings correct and, by the way, that 10 per cent of the equity is Joe Biden's."

He also offered proof about the hard drive being Hunter Biden's, and claimed that the Biden's lawyers have tried contacting Bannon and the repair shop multiple times. "We have the emails from the Lawyer, if we need to release them, we'll release them," he said.

"The stunning thing about these emails… is that Biden has basically said to the American people, 'I knew nothing about it.' Now we actually see they had meetings set up.

"That sets the predicate that Joe Biden has lied consistently over the last couple years to the American people. He lied on the debate stage with President Trump," he said.

Trump immediately took to Twitter to criticise his opponent, calling him a corrupt politician. "Joe Biden is a corrupt politician, and everybody knows it. Now you have the proof, perhaps like never was had before on a major politician. Laptop plus. This is the second biggest political scandal in our history!," he tweeted.

Bannon also made the prediction of the upcoming US elections claiming that "Trump will win on election day".

'I'll make this prediction right now: if for any reason the election is stolen from or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he's going to run for re-election in 2024," Bannon said.

He also predicted that the election result may go to Supreme Court or may be conferred to the House of Representative in January, adding a warning that the results will not be "settled any time soon".