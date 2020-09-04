'I am innocent': Prime suspect of Charlie Hebdo shooting declines all accusations

A primary suspect of the Charlie Hebdo shooting has denied any responsibility of the heinous attack that took place in 2015.

Ali Riza Polat, a 35-year-old Franco-Turkish man, who was jailed a few weeks after the attacks said "I am innocent" when he was put on trial on Friday.

"I'm here because certain people, lying squealers, said all sorts of nonsense... but they're lying," he said.

Polat, who was born in Istanbul, moved to France when he was three-years-old. He admitted to taking part in petty crimes at the age of 13 or 14, and usage of drugs, but he denied any involvement in the attack aimed at the magazine's office and other venues in Paris.

He has been accused of providing the weapons used by the three gunmen and is facing trial for the charge of complicity in a terrorist act. He is looking at a potential life sentence, if proven guilty. Polat was also accused of trying to flee the country and heading to Syria.

However, labelling himself as "innocent" Polat has denied all claims and has said, "I have nothing to do with them. You cannot kill the innocent... I am not violent."

Polat is being represented by Isabelle Coutant-Peyre who is famous for defending the convicted international terrorist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, and later marrying him in prison.