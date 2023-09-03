Hurricane Idalia: Electric vehicles catch fire in Florida after being exposed to saltwater

In another shocking development, electric vehicles burst into flames in Florida after coming in contact with saltwater swirled up by Hurricane Idalia. The firefighters in Palm Harbor, Florida, citing the incidents that involved Teslas took to social media and warned hybrid car owners that their vehicles could combust if exposed to saltwater.

"If you own a hybrid or electric vehicle that has come into contact with saltwater due to recent flooding within the last 24 hours, it is crucial to relocate the vehicle from your garage without delay," the department said in a Facebook post. "Saltwater exposure can trigger combustion in lithium-ion batteries. If possible, transfer your vehicle to higher ground."

The warning was also issued for the owners of electric golf carts, scooters and bicycles, with lithium-ion batteries as these vehicles are also at a potential risk of catching fire when they get wet.

Saltwater poses a threat to such vehicles even when the water dries out as the salt residue can create "bridges" between the battery's cells, which can further create electrical connections that can ignite a fire.

In Florida, a Tesla car, which was submerged in Pinellas County, unexpectedly went up in flames when the fire crews were towing one of the vehicles, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue training chief Jason Haynes said as per CBS MoneyWatch.

Tesla, in its guidance for handling a submerged vehicle, has also warned the buyers about the risks.

"Treat your vehicle as if it has been in an accident and contact your insurance company," Tesla says in its guidance for handling a submerged vehicle.

"Safely tow or move the vehicle at least 50 ft (15 m) from structures or other combustible materials such as other cars and personal property," the company adds.

Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia made landfall earlier this week on Wednesday (August 30) along Florida’s Big Bend region. After causing widespread damage and flooding, the weakened storm moved north to drench Georgia and the Carolinas. According to DeSantis, residents in Florida will have their power restored by the end of this weekend.

Ever since attending the first Republican debate in Milwaukee, DeSantis has completely shifted his attention to recovery efforts in his constituency. His press office said the campaign trail was currently on halt and it remains unclear when he will resume again.

(With inputs from agencies)

