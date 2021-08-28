Hurricane Ida expected to make landfall in Louisiana, category 4 warning issued

On Friday, Hurricane Ida rapidly gained strength as communities in southern Lousiana braced for a major category 4 storm.

This came in with sustained winds of about 140mph and tens of thousands of residents were placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

John Bel Edwards, the governor, at a briefing said, "Hurricane Ida is rapidly intensifying and the situation is changing, it seems, by the hour".

8/27 - 10 PM CDT - Here are the latest key messages from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Ida.

He further added, "Now is the time to finish your preparations. By nightfall tomorrow night, you need to be where you intend to ride out the storm, and you need to be postured as you would want to be as the storm approaches you.”

The hurricane made its first landfall on Cuba’s southern Isle of Youth.

The Cuban government issued a hurricane warning for its westernmost provinces.

The forecasters said as much as 20 inches of rain could fall in places, possibly unleashing deadly flash floods and mudslides.