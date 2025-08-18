/Hundreds of thousands take to streets in Israel, demand end to Gaza War and release of hostages

Thousands of protesters demonstrated in Israel on Sunday, demanding an immediate end to the war in Gaza and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an agreement with Hamas to end the war and secure the release of captives held in the blockaded territory. The protests come after Israeli forces escalated their offensive in Gaza City, pushing tens of thousands of starving Palestinians to flee once again.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, police arrested dozens of protesters and used water cannons against those who gathered on Sunday for the nationwide demonstration. Meanwhile, organisers said that nearly half a million people rallied in Tel Aviv by nightfall – marking one of the largest and most intense ever since the conflict began almost two years ago.