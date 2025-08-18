Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Hundreds of thousands take to streets in Israel, demand end to Gaza War and release of hostages

Hundreds of thousands take to streets in Israel, demand end to Gaza War and release of hostages

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 10:02 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 10:02 IST
Hundreds of thousands take to streets in Israel, demand end to Gaza War and release of hostages

Protest in Israel on Sunday. Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The protest by the Israelis followed after Israeli forces heightened their offensive in Gaza City, pushing tens of thousands of starving Palestinians to flee once again.

Thousands of protesters demonstrated in Israel on Sunday, demanding an immediate end to the war in Gaza and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an agreement with Hamas to end the war and secure the release of captives held in the blockaded territory. The protests come after Israeli forces escalated their offensive in Gaza City, pushing tens of thousands of starving Palestinians to flee once again.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, police arrested dozens of protesters and used water cannons against those who gathered on Sunday for the nationwide demonstration. Meanwhile, organisers said that nearly half a million people rallied in Tel Aviv by nightfall – marking one of the largest and most intense ever since the conflict began almost two years ago.

This nationwide strike prompted schools, businesses and public transport to standstill as rallies were held in several cities as part of a coordinated day of action, led by groups representing families of hostages and bereaved relatives.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics