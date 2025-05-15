Published: May 15, 2025, 17:46 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 17:46 IST

Story highlights His birthday celebration will cost somewhere between $25 million to $45 million in taxpayers dollars, Reuters reported citing US officials. WORLD trending

US President Donald Trump is planning to celebrate his 79th birthday and the US Army's 250th anniversary in one huge celebration, that will reportedly include parades, tanks, cannons and warplanes.

His birthday celebration will cost somewhere between $25 million to $45 million in taxpayers dollars, Reuters reported citing US officials.

The twin celebration will include as many as 25 tanks rolling through Washington, 6,500 troops, and around 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft moving to Washington, to mark Trump's birthday and Army's anniversary.

The cost will also depend on whether there will be a massive parade or not. However, these estimated costs do not include what the Beltway would have to bear post celebration, including trash pickup and road repairs from the weight of the tanks.

The official further said that the Army is planning on sending about two dozen M1 Abrams tanks for the celebration.

Earlier Reuters reported that Trump's plan would include more than 6500 troops, about 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft moving to Washington.

The parade will also feature thousands of soldiers who will be housed in Trump's government office buildings in Washington DC, according to new Army planning documents received by USA Today. One of the Defence Department officials said, “Bring your sleeping bags.”

After Trump's plan went viral, critics started slamming the administration, calling such a parade an authoritarian display of power that is wasteful, given the mission of Trump and Elon Musk’s "so-called Department of Government Efficiency."

Such military parades in the US are rare, while it is usual in other countries during victories celebration in battle, or showcasing military might.