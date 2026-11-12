/How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's exit could benefit AMD, Intel and Chinese chipmakers

Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO could create an opportunity for some of the biggest names in the semiconductor industry. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel and Chinese AI chipmakers are among the companies that could benefit if customers begin reconsidering their dependence on Nvidia.

The leadership change comes at a critical time for the AI industry. Nvidia has become the dominant supplier of processors used to train and run artificial intelligence models. However, uncertainty over its future leadership could encourage customers and investors to look more closely at competing chipmakers. Nvidia has appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO while its board searches for a permanent successor.

AMD could be the biggest US challenger

AMD is already competing with Nvidia through its Instinct range of AI accelerators. Its MI350 series is designed for demanding AI training and inference workloads, giving cloud providers and businesses another option for building AI infrastructure. The company also offers ROCm, an open software platform designed to help developers run AI workloads on AMD hardware. This matters because customers do not want to depend on a single chip supplier. If Nvidia faces prolonged leadership uncertainty, AMD could have an opportunity to attract companies looking for alternative suppliers.

Reuters reported that AMD shares rose as investors reacted to the Nvidia leadership turmoil.

Could Intel get another chance in the AI chip race?

Intel is another potential beneficiary, although it faces a significant challenge in catching up with Nvidia. Its Gaudi 3 AI accelerators target workloads such as large language models and enterprise AI applications. Intel also promotes standard Ethernet connectivity, offering an alternative to some of Nvidia’s proprietary networking technologies. However, a leadership change at Nvidia does not automatically make Intel’s products more competitive. Performance, software support, production capacity and customer adoption will remain important factors.

Chinese chipmakers see an opening

The developments could be particularly significant for China, which has been trying to reduce its dependence on American semiconductor technology. Chinese GPU companies including Moore Threads, MetaX and Cambricon have been developing domestic alternatives to Nvidia.

Reuters reported that shares of these companies jumped nearly 10% on Thursday as Nvidia’s leadership turmoil raised expectations that local suppliers could gain market share. US export restrictions have already created opportunities for Chinese chipmakers by limiting access to some advanced Nvidia processors. Nvidia itself has acknowledged that restrictions have helped competitors build stronger customer and developer ecosystems in China.

Can anyone replace Nvidia?

Despite the potential opportunities, Nvidia's position will not disappear overnight. Its advantage extends beyond chips to software, networking, developer tools and established customer relationships. The key question is whether its next leadership team can maintain that ecosystem and continue executing its product strategy.