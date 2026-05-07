/How ISRO became the silent force behind Operation Sindoor against Pakistan

When the Indian Air Force released exclusive footage marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the 88-second video revealed more than precision strikes and coordinated military action. It also highlighted the increasingly central role of space-based surveillance and satellite intelligence in India’s modern warfare doctrine. While fighter aircraft, drones and air defence systems dominated the battlefield narrative, the silent architecture supporting the operation came from space.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and involved calibrated strikes on terrorist infrastructure linked to Pakistan. Conducted without crossing the Line of Control or the international boundary, the operation depended heavily on real-time intelligence, navigation, communication and reconnaissance, capabilities enabled by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

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ISRO’s Expanding Strategic Role

Speaking at an event on May 2025, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said at least 10 satellites were working ‘round-the-clock for strategic purposes to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country’. He stressed that satellite and drone technology had become indispensable for national security operations.

“Our satellites must continuously monitor the country’s 7,000-km coastline and the entire northern region,” Narayanan said, adding that without such technology “the country can’t achieve that”.

India’s satellite network played a key role in surveillance, terrain mapping, secure military communication and tracking potential aerial threats during the operation. High-resolution imaging satellites helped monitor enemy movement and identify targets, while communication satellites ensured uninterrupted coordination between different branches of the armed forces.

Multi-Layered Defence and Real-Time Monitoring

One of the defining features of Operation Sindoor was India’s ability to neutralise retaliatory threats. During the night of May 9-10, Pakistan Air Force attempted targeting Indian airfields and logistical infrastructure were thwarted by a multi-tiered defence network integrated with surveillance and tracking systems. Space-enabled monitoring significantly improved India’s response time. Satellite inputs, combined with radar and drone intelligence, strengthened air defence coordination and protected both civilian and military installations from major damage.

A Shift Towards Technology-Led Warfare

Operation Sindoor demonstrated how India’s military preparedness is increasingly linked to indigenous technological capability. Over the last decade, sustained investment in satellite systems, missile defence and drone warfare has transformed India’s operational capacity.

The operation was a tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. While it was executed on the ground and in the air, ISRO’s contribution highlighted a larger strategic reality: in modern warfare, dominance is no longer determined only by troops or firepower, but also by who controls the skies above the battlefield.