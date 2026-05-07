Launched on May 7, 2025, exactly one year ago, Operation Sindoor marked a decisive shift in India’s military doctrine, blending precision strikes with indigenous defence technology to counter threats. Triggered by the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed civilians, the operation targeted terror infrastructure and key Pakistani military assets without crossing the Line of Control or the international boundary. Beyond the precision of the strikes, the operation stood out for its extensive use of indigenous systems across missile warfare, drones, air defence and battlefield surveillance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described it as a “shining example of India’s growing indigenous defence capabilities”, adding that “no mission can be successful without vision, long preparation and coordination”.