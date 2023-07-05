How discovery of explicit material on a phone in Sydney led to rescue  of 16 abused children in Philippines

Sixteen children, aged between 10 and 18, have been rescued in the Philippines after Australian police discovered sexually explicit material on the phone of a man arrested in Sydney. A joint global cooperation between the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) led to the amazing rescue.

As per CNN, the PNP executed warrants at multiple locations in the Metro Manila area and a province in Northern Philippines, leading to the recovery of the abused children. The joint effort was aimed at combating child exploitation and abuse. How the rescue unfolded The investigation as per CNN began in January when the Australian Border Force intercepted a 56-year-old man from Queensland upon his return to Sydney from the Philippines.

An examination of the man's phone revealed child abuse material and messages outlining his intentions to engage in the sexual abuse of children in the Philippines.

The man was subsequently charged with grooming and possession of child abuse material, offences that carry a potential maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. However, he failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance on May 30, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued.

"This case highlights how vital it is for law enforcement agencies to share intelligence and resources globally because predators are not confined by borders," said Detective Superintendent Andrew Perkins, the AFP's senior officer in Manila.

"However, these children’s lives have been irrecoverably damaged and we know there are too many other children still at risk," added the officer.

Efforts are ongoing to locate additional suspected victims, and the children rescued have been placed under the care of the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Police Colonel Portia Manalad, chief of the Philippine National Police Women and Children Protection Center, emphasised the necessity of international cooperation in combating such crimes and said that the PNP could not tackle this crime alone.

She highlighted the importance of collaboration with partners like the AFP to apprehend offenders and rescue child victims. "We must collaborate with our international partners, such as the AFP, to arrest offenders and rescue child victims."

The Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center (PICACC), established in 2019 through a joint effort involving the Philippines, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, as per CNN, has played a pivotal role in combating child abuse. Since its inception, it has rescued 611 victims and apprehended 127 facilitators.

