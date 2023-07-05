Biden’s approval rating plummets to new low as Trump gains momentum

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to a new low, according to the elections analytics website FiveThirtyEight. As per the website, only 39.9 per cent of Americans expressed their approval of the Biden administration, while 54.9 per cent expressed disapproval. Biden’s net approval rating has thus fallen to minus 15.

On the Republican flank, former President Donald Trump seems to be dominating the scene. He has been gaining momentum of late and enjoying a significant lead over his nearest Republican rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Biden’s 2024 campaign in jeopardy The latest approval rating of Biden has raised concerns about whether he should lead the Democratic election campaign in the 2024 presidential elections and run for a second term.

His new approval rating is the lowest since August 9, 2022. On July 18, his approval rating fell to an all-time low, to a disheartening 37.4 per cent, although Biden was able to register a slight recovery. How popular is Donald Trump? According to data provided by FiveThirtyEight, Donald Trump maintains a lead in preliminary Republican primary surveys while holding 51.9 per cent national support.

DeSantis, who is his nearest rival, stands at a mere 23.8 per cent. Hence, if the current trend continues, it is likely that we could see a possible rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections.

However, after criticism for the repercussions of the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan and issues related to Supreme Court eclipsing his administration, Biden’s re-election campaign seems to already have lost its bearings. Why Biden administration is so unpopular among Americans? When compared at a similar point in their respective terms, Joe Biden’s approval rating is poorer than Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H.W. Bush.

One of the many reasons for his poor approval rating is the series of setbacks delivered by the Supreme Court recently.

For instance, Biden was left stunned earlier this week when the Supreme Court trashed his student debt forgiveness plan. The plan aimed to provide relief to individuals burdened with loans by erasing up to $10,000 of debt for graduates and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

However, Republican-led states opposed the plan, raising concerns about executive overreach and fairness.



As President Biden confronts diminishing approval ratings and legal challenges, his path to a successful re-election campaign appears uncertain.