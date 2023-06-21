Donald Trump loses popularity marginally as new polls show indictment having effect

The recent legal setback seems to have had an effect on Donald Trump’s popularity polls, as a new survey has shown that the former US president has lost six points in Republican voter polls.

A CNN/SSRS survey released on Tuesday, has revealed that Donald still holds lead over his rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (47 per cent to 26 per cent).

The poll was conducted earlier this month after Trump was arraigned in federal court last week. The survey focused on Republicans and Republican-leaning voters and were asked who they will support.

In May, the same survey showed Trump leading DeSantis (53 per cent to 26 per cent).

Last week, a federal grand jury had indicted Trump for allegedly wilfully mishandling classified documents, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He was been for over 37 counts, including the Espionage Act.

Responding to the survey, a Trump campaign official said in a statement, "President Trump continues to dominate in poll after poll— both nationally and statewide."

GOP also sees marginal drop

Apart from a marginal drop in support for Trump’s candidacy, the survey also found his favourability rating among Republican-aligned (GOP) voters waning from 77 per cent in May to 67 per cent in June.

At the same time, those who say they would not support him for the nomination under any circumstances has climbed, from 16 per cent in May to 23 per cent now.

Among the men and voters aged between 18 and 49, their support to Trump declined 9 points; 7 points among voters making less than $50,000 a year; and 6 points among voters aged 50 to 64 in addition to voters making more than $50,000 a year.

Moreover, there has been a similar increase in the share saying they would not back DeSantis under any circumstances, up 6 points to 21 per cent.

Nevertheless, the recent ratings would likely have little effect on Trump who still holds a strong command compared to the Florida governor at 26 per cent. Former vice president Mike Pence was the only other hopeful to come near double digits at 9 per cent.

Notably, this was also the first CNN poll to be conducted since DeSantis formally announced on May 24.

(With inputs from agencies)