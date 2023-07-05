A paradigm shift? Massive phosphate deposit found in Norway, could meet global battery demand for 100 years

Norge Mining, a prominent mining company, has announced the discovery of an enormous phosphate rock deposit in southwestern Norway. According to the company, this deposit is estimated to contain up to 70 billion tonnes of the non-renewable resource, making it a game-changer for the global demand of batteries and solar panels for the next century, as reported by the Independent.

The deposit also holds deposits of strategic minerals such as titanium and vanadium, further bolstering its significance.

Phosphate rock, renowned for its high phosphorus concentration, is a vital component in the production of green technologies. Why is this a groundbreaking find? However, its availability has been limited, resulting in significant supply challenges. With this groundbreaking find, Norge Mining aims to alleviate these concerns and potentially revolutionise the renewable energy industry.

Previously, Russia held control over the world's largest ultra-pure phosphate rock deposits, raising concerns about the high supply risk associated with these "critical raw materials."

The European Union, heavily reliant on phosphate rock imports, including from China, Iraq, and Syria, expressed apprehension about potential shortages. The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies published a report highlighting the EU's dependence on imports and the urgent need for alternative sources.

Scientific journal Nature warned of impending supply disruptions, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent economic sanctions as factors that could lead to market volatility. As the global economy consumes approximately 50 million tonnes of phosphorus annually, experts have raised the alarm about a potential "phosphogeddon" if supply trends persist.

Also watch | Orkney could leave UK to become self-governing territory of Norway Recognising the significance of the discovery, Norway's minister of trade and industry, Jan Christian Vestre, announced the government's consideration of expediting the development of a massive mine in Helleland. The completion of the analysis on 47 miles of drill cores will determine whether the project receives approval, with the first major mine potentially commencing operations by 2028.

The European Raw Materials Alliance has already voiced its support for the mining plans, highlighting the importance of securing sustainable raw material sources. The European Commission has welcomed the discovery, recognising its potential to support the Commission's objectives regarding raw materials. Norge Mining predicts that the projected ore body, reaching an impressive depth of 4,500 meters, could theoretically satisfy global demand for the next century.

The enormous phosphate rock deposit in Norway represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. With the potential to meet the global demand for batteries and solar panels for the next 100 years, this discovery offers hope for a future powered by green technologies.