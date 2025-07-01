The 14th Dalai Lama was only 23 years old when he fled Tibet and sought refuge in India. This happened in the face of the Tibetan uprising in 1959, which was followed by the Chinese invasion of Lhasa, the Tibetan capital. Born Tenzin Gyatso, the Dalai Lama has led the Tibetan government in exile ever since fleeing to India. At one point, he was confused about whether to stay and negotiate with China or flee. A prophecy by an Oracle ultimately led him to decide to flee his country, as he feared detention and death. After Chinese soldiers surrounded Lhasa, he made a daring escape, walking through the Himalayas with family members and ministers of the government. They reached India on March 31, 1959, and soon after, he was granted political asylum by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

What is the problem between the Dalai Lama and China?

China claims sovereignty over Tibet, asserting that its ties date back centuries. However, Tibet maintains it has a separate history and culture. After the Qing dynasty came to an end, the 13th Dalai Lama declared the independence of Tibet in 1913. However, the Chinese government was not happy and invaded Tibet in 1950, and took control of several regions. The next year, China and Tibet reached an agreement under which the latter would return under Chinese authority while maintaining autonomy. Beijing was against this status quo, and was virtually ruling Tibetan territories. Tibet went to the UN, but later pulled back from the appeal, hoping for a mutual agreement.

What is the prophecy connected to the Dalai Lama?

But that did not happen. On 10 March 1959, the Chinese military surrounded Lhasa. The same day, Chinese military officer Zhang Jingwu invited the Dalai Lama to attend a dance show. Later, he was asked to come to the Chinese military headquarters without any bodyguards. It reeked of something fishy and a sinister plot. Tibetans demanded that he not accept the invitation. Meanwhile, the Dalai Lama could not make up his mind and so consulted the Tibetan State Oracle. He unravelled the situation and cleared the Dalai Lama's mind.

Why did the Dalai Lama flee from Tibet to India?

The Oracle is a medium who can connect with the deity Pehar, also known as Dorje Drakden, who is believed to protect the Dalai Lamas. He goes into a trance and tells the Dalai Lama about the best course of action. The first time, the Oracle told him to stay and negotiate with the Chinese authorities. But the Dalai Lama was still doubtful and so connected with the deity himself. The second time also the Oracle also said the same thing. However, the third time, the Oracle told him to flee the same night. The Dalai Lama says that soon after he left, the Chinese attacked the Norbulingka palace, the place where the Dalai Lamas lived.

Dalai Lama's journey to India

The Oracle told him exactly what to do and where to go. He told the Dalai Lama to reach the last Tibetan village at the Indian border, and made a detailed route map. He then wore the Chinese Army and walked through the crowds gathered in front of the Norbulingka palace, unrecognised. He started an arduous journey, walking through the Himalayas. He travelled at night and made stops at monasteries of the Khamba tribe. The world learned of his escape on 21 March, and on 26 March, the Dalai Lama wrote a letter to Nehru, explaining the situation. He entered India on 31 March 1959, and weeks later, set up the Tibetan government in exile in Dharamshala.

