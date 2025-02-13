The central government has granted Z-category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security for Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, across India, reported ANI, citing sources.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following a recent threat analysis report by the Intelligence Bureau.

Earlier, the Dalai Lama was under the security of the Himachal Pradesh Police and other protection agencies. However, the Home Ministry has decided to assign the CRPF for his security to ensure a better protection plan amid the potential threats and recent intelligence reports.

Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, has been living in India since 1959, following the Chinese occupation of Tibet. Dalai Lama’s status and complex geopolitical tensions surrounding Tibet have urged the authorities to tighten his security.

What is Z-category security, and why is it being given to Dalai Lama?

The Z-category of security protocol for Dalai Lama will include a dedicated team of CRPF commandos, an escort, and close protection officers during travels within the country.

According to an India Today TV report, the team will include 22 security personnel and include armed guards stationed outside his residence in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, where he has lived for over six decades. In addition, he will be accompanied by trained drivers and surveillance personnel at all times.

India considers Tibet an autonomous region of China officially and has continued to provide sanctuary to the Buddhist leader and his followers. However, Chinese authorities have criticised this, seeing his global engagements as a challenge to their control over the region.

India’s move suggests a proactive approach taken by the government to provide security to the Tibetan leader.

(With inputs from agencies)