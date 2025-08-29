/Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi killed in Israeli strike on Yemen: Reports

The Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen reportedly lost their prime minister during Israeli airstrikes on Friday (Aug 29) in Sanaa. Yemeni media outlets Al‑Jumhuriya and Aden Al‑Ghad have claimed that Ahmed al‑Rahawi, the Houthi prime minister, was killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment. Aden Al‑Ghad additionally reported that several of his associates were also struck down in the attack. As of now, Israel has not confirmed these reports.

On Aug 29, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that its Air Force launched a precision strike on a Houthi military target near Sanaa, Yemen, after intercepting two drones earlier in the day. According to Defence Minister Israel Katz’s office, the mission was approved in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, and other top commanders through the Red Line communication system. Katz issued a statement referencing the biblical plagues, saying, “After the plague of darkness comes the plague of the firstborn,” suggesting the attack may have specifically targeted high-ranking Houthi officials. The statement aligns with earlier Israeli media reports indicating that political leaders of the Iran-backed group were likely among the intended targets.

The Houthis, however, strongly rejected these claims. They accused Israel of striking civilian infrastructure and labelled the attack as a violation of international law, with Yemen’s Ministry of Public Health and Population denouncing the action as a “war crime.” Meanwhile, just days earlier, the Houthis had claimed responsibility for launching a missile at southern Israel—an assault that Israeli defences say they successfully intercepted.