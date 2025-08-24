/‘Houthi regime paying very heavy price for aggression against Israel,’ says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the security cabinet on Sunday after the Israeli Air Force airstrikes hit Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Yemen. The strikes came in retaliation for the missiles Houthi fired towards Israel. “The Air Force again attacked strategic targets in Yemen today. It attacked the presidential palace in the heart of the capital, Sanaa, the city’s power plant and the fuel tanks that supply it. The Houthi terrorist regime is learning the hard way that it will pay and is paying a very heavy price for its aggression against the State of Israel,” the PM said in a video statement released by his office, after Israeli jets targeted a military compound in Sanaa where Yemen’s presidential palace is located.

Speaking from the Israeli Air Force command centre in Tel Aviv after observing Israeli airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen, Prime Minister Netanyahu pledged to continue striking against anyone planning to attack Israel.

“Whoever attacks us, we will attack him,” said Netanyahu, and added, “Whoever plans to attack us—we attack them. I think the entire region is learning Israel’s strength and determination.”

The strike came shortly after the military said that an IAF investigation into a Friday night ballistic missile attack from Yemen found that, for the first time, the Houthis had used a projectile with a cluster bomb warhead.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed that Israel “destroyed the Houthi presidential palace in Yemen,” though there have been no such reports from Yemen. Netanyahu only indicated that the IAF struck the palace.

“The IDF has now destroyed the Houthi presidential palace in Yemen and attacked fuel depots and power and electricity stations,” said Katz. “We continue to impose an air and naval blockade and are hitting infrastructure targets that are used to promote Houthi terrorism.”

“For every missile they launch at Israel, the Houthis will pay many times over.”

Netanyahu and Katz were joined by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and IAF chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar. Netanyahu also invited Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to observe the strikes, said reports.