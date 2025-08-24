/Who is Anish Dayal Singh? Intel, security veteran to work under Ajit Doval as deputy NSA

In a key decision, the Union government on Sunday appointed Anish Dayal Singh, former Director General of the CRPF and ITBP, having extensive experience in security and intelligence matters, as the Deputy National Security Adviser. Singh will join NSA Ajit Doval’s team comprising one additional NSA and two deputy NSAs. The appointment is an important step to strengthen NSA Ajit Doval’s core team.

Singh’s experience will boost the national security intelligence apparatus, as reports suggest he will be responsible for handling India’s internal security matters. In his new role, 60-year-old Singh will report directly to NSA Ajit Doval. Singh has an illustrious career behind him and is highly respected for his contributions to the country’s national security framework.

Intelligence veteran with vast experience

Born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in 1964, Singh is a 1988-batch IPS officer from the Manipur cadre who retired in December 2024.

He served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for nearly three decades and rose to the position of Special Director. His expertise in intelligence and counter-terrorism will bolster India’s internal security strategies.

Singh also headed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and oversaw counter-insurgency operations.

New responsibility: Bolstering internal security

As Deputy NSA, Singh will oversee Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal insurgency, and militancy in the Northeast and provide key inputs on terrorism, cybersecurity, and internal threats to NSA Ajit Doval.

Former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna is the Additional NSA, while retired IPS officer TV Ravichandran and former IFS officer Pawan Kapoor are the two serving deputy NSAs.

In his role as CRPF chief, Singh oversaw the general elections in Jammu and Kashmir last year and the first assembly election held in the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370.

Singh also implemented a comprehensive restructuring and realignment of over 130 CRPF battalions to improve operational efficiency and provide troops with more “family time” and bring down the average distance between units and their parent centres from 1,200 km to 500 km. In his leadership, the security forces made significant strides in the campaign to combat Naxalism.

Singh’s appointment to boost NSA’s team comes at a significant time, a few months after India launched precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.