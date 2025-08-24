/Kolkata law college gang-rape: Chargesheet filed; DNA report confirms main accused Manojit Mishra’s role

Almost two months after a first-year girl student of a Kolkata law college was gang-raped on the campus, police filed the first charge sheet in the case against four persons on Saturday. In her complaint, the survivor alleged that the crime was committed on the college premises between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm on June 25. The charge sheet includes the names of the main accused, Monojit Mishra (31), and his two close associates, law students Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) and Zaib Ahmed (19). The name of the arrested security guard, Pinaki Banerjee (51), has also been included in the charge sheet.

All four accused have been charged under the BNS for gang rape, wrongful confinement, causing grievous injury, issuing death threats, and committing crimes with a common intention, and under the Information Technology Act, according to court sources.

Charge sheet includes testimonies from 80 individuals

The charge sheet was submitted in the court of the Alipore Chief Judicial Magistrate on Saturday along with multiple documents and a pen drive. Police officials said that the charge sheet is 658 pages long, with the main content spanning 170 pages, and includes testimonies from 80 individuals.

Besides, it has multiple reports of DNA tests, medical examinations, and forensic tests of the accused.

Sources also said that the charge sheet mentions that the main accused, Monojit Mishra’s, DNA matched the samples taken from the complainant’s body.

Mishra, was charged under BNS 70 (1) (gang rape), which can attract rigorous imprisonment for not less than 20 years but may extend to imprisonment for life. He was also charged under BNS 127(2) and section 77.

Other charges slapped on Mishra include BNS section 351(3), section 140(3), section 140(4), section 142, section 238, and sections 67A and 66E of the Information Technology Act.

In the initial FIR registered at the Kasba police station, the police originally pressed charges under sections 127 (2), 70 (1), and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused.

‘Confident of securing conviction,’ says public prosecutor

Public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said that there was sufficient evidence in the case that corroborates the statement of the survivor. “This is a fit case of custody trial where we are confident of securing conviction,” said Ghosal.

On June 25, it was alleged that the student was confined and raped in a security guard’s room on the campus of the South Calcutta Law College. During investigation, police arrested Mishra, a temporary employee of the college. Mukhopadhyay and Ahmed, students of the law college, were arrested on June 26. Due to the inconsistencies in his statement, Banerjee, who was responsible for security at the college on the night of the incident, was also arrested later.

The first-year student was allegedly gang-raped on the South Calcutta Law College campus on June 25 by Mishra and co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.

Monojit Mishra was former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit president

Mishra, who had been working as a temporary staffer at the college since 2024, was terminated from service, while students Ahmed and Mukherjee were expelled.

Mishra was the former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit president of the college, and the two other accused were his associates.

The TMCP has maintained that it had no association with Mishra for the past two years.