/ISRO’s Gaganyaan IADT test successful; Navy recovers capsule, returns it to ISRO

The Indian space agency ISRO on Sunday announced the successful completion of the Gaganyaan Integrated Air Drop test (IADT), an air-sea coordinated effort done along with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard. Conducted in the Bay of Bengal, off the Indian spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, this test was meant to validate the series of parachutes that sequentially deploy to ensure the safe and smooth splashdown of the capsule meant to carry India’s astronauts.

On Saturday, 23rd August, WION had exclusively reported about this test taking place on Sunday morning.

What is the IADT test all about? How was it done?

The process involved an IAF Boeing CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, which carried an underslung load of 4,000-4,500 kg (the Gaganyan astronaut-carrying capsule). The tandem-rotor helicopter lifted the capsule to an altitude of about 4,000 metres (4 km) and then dropped it into the sea. This was done around 7 am Sunday, 24th August.

As the capsule descended rapidly, it sequentially deployed a series of parachutes and slowed itself down for a safe and smooth splashdown landing. Think of it like skydiving; as soon as one jumps out of the plane, the descent is rapid and uncontrolled. But when the parachutes are deployed, the descent becomes controlled and slow. This test validated the deployment of multiple parachutes and related systems installed on the Gaganyaan crew module.

Such a safe splashdown landing using a series of parachutes is the crucial final step when an astronaut-carrying capsule returns from space. During this test, an empty capsule with a mass of about 4,000-4,500 kg was used to simulate the real mass of the Gaganyaan astronaut-carrying capsule.

Once the capsule safely splashed down, Indian Navy’s vessels that were pre-positioned in the region deployed their smaller boats to approach the capsule, inspected it, and connected the capsule to a shipborne crane. Thereafter, the capsule was lifted up by the massive shipborne crane and safely placed on the ship’s deck. It is learnt that Indian Naval Ship Anvesh played a crucial role in the seaborne operations and recovered the capsule in less than an hour of it having landed. By afternoon, the capsule was brought to the Chennai port (about 80 km south of Sriharikota) and handed over to ISRO, it is learnt.

This operation was closely monitored from air and sea by a range of assets belonging to ISRO, the Navy, and the IAF. Parachutes for the test were developed by India's Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO). Being a national mission, Gaganyaan requires multi-agency synergy and coordination.

IADT is one among thousands of tests related to Gaganyaan

In the process of accomplishing the Gaganyaan Human spaceflight mission, ISRO and its partner agencies must conduct thousands of tests spanning various technical domains—electrical, mechanical, chemical, software, materials, navigation, guidance, automation, etc.

While thousands of tests have been completed, several thousand remain, and new technologies are being tested and validated. However, most of the testing happens behind closed doors, and it is only the rare ones like IADT and other rocketry-related tests that happen out in the open and with the involvement of military assets.

As for the high-profile tests that happen in the open, ISRO has to accomplish more Integrated Air Drop Tests, more Test Vehicle launches (mid-flight abort and ejection), Pad Abort Tests (ejecting and saving the crew capsule from a rocket explosion at the launchpad), and multiple unmanned flights of the whole Gaganyaan rocket and spacecraft, using a robot instead of astronauts.