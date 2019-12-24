Hong Kong: Amid Christmas protests, police fire tear gas at demonstrators

After protests in Hong Kong resumed before Christmas, the riot police fired tear gas at protesters clad in masks and reindeer horns. Malls and prime tourist locations remain the prime places for protesters to organise.

Allegedly, the protesters threw objects like umbrellas at the protesters who then responded by beating the demonstrators.

Reuters reported that one officer had pointed his gun at the crowd, but did not fire.

Christmas festivities have been disrupted due to this fresh wave of protests, with many families being unable to witness the Christmas lights along the promenade in the Tsim Sha Tsui East district of Kowloon, which is famous for tourism.

The protests have been going on for seven months, with multiple instances of violence. However, the agitation has fizzled out over time. Even still, a peaceful rally earlier this month still drew 800,000 people, according to organisers, showing strong support for the movement.

Scores of black-clad, mask-wearing protesters chanted slogans including "Revive Hong Kong, revolution of our time," and "Hong Kong independence" as they roamed the malls.

"Lots of people are shopping so it's a good opportunity to spread the message and tell people what we are fighting for," said Ken, an 18-year-old student.

"We fight for freedom, we fight for our future."

On Christmas eve, protesters are planning to meet in five malls, counting down to Christmas near the city's harbourfront.

Hong Kongers have been protesting against Chinese interference in the city's affairs. The city, as per the ''one country, two systems'' scheme was guaranteed freedoms when the British left in 1997.

China says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula put in place.

(With inputs from agencies)