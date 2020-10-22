Hong Kong accuses Germany of harbouring 'criminal'

Hong Kong has accused Germany of “harbouring criminals” when Germany granted asylum to a student who participated in pro-democracy protest and was charged over that.

Hong Kong’s chief secretary for administration, Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, accused Germany of interfering in “internal matters of the People’s Republic of China”.

The statement came after Germany, last week, provided a three-year refugee status to a student who had been charged with riot offences after she participated in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The 22-year-old had then fled to Germany, via Taiwan, and accused the local government of not giving her the opportunity of a fair trial.

Hong Kong officials, on the other hand, claim that Germany has trusted the wrong person and given refugee status to a criminal who has “committed serious crimes and jumped bail”.

The Chief Secretary Cheung and secretary for security John Lee said they have called for a meeting with Dieter Lamlé, Germany's consul general.

“Mr Cheung also stressed that anyone accused of breaching the law will face an open and fair trial,” the government said. “The Hong Kong courts will, as always, with their sound rule of law and human rights protection, handle all cases in an independent, fair and just manner.”

“Mr Cheung reiterated that foreign governments should stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are internal matters of the People’s Republic of China.”