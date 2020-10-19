Taiwan diplomat hospitalised after scuffle with Chinese diplomats in Fiji

According to Taiwan's foreign ministry, one of its diplomat had to be hospitalized after two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way into Taiwan's representative office in Fiji resulting in a scuffle with the Taiwanese diplomat receiving head injuries.

Also Read: China forces prepare for possible military invasion of Taiwan, deploy hypersonic missile

Taiwan's ministry said Fiji police forced the Chinese diplomats from its office. Two Chinese diplomats had reportedly stormed into the building on October 8 evening during Taiwan's National Day reception.

The two Chinese diplomats reportedly wanted to take pictures and collect information on who was attending Taiwan's National Day celebrations.

Taiwan deputy foreign minister Henry Tseng told Parliament that it condemned "irrational acts" by the Chinese diplomats amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The Chinese east Asia and Pacific affairs department, however, added that its diplomats were trying to find out whether any Fijian politicians were present at the event. The Chinese department said that there were injuries on both sides.

Relations between the two countries was on the edge earlier this month as Taiwan celebrated its National Day amid repeated incursion of Chinese jets into Taiwan's airspace. China considers Taiwan as a reneged province which it intends to unite with the mainland.

In a speech on Taiwan's National Day, President Tsai Ing-wen had said that the international community was concerned over "expanding hegemony" of China.

"I am also aware that the leader across the Strait has publicly stated in a video message to the United Nations General Assembly that China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or a sphere of influence ... we hope this is the beginning of genuine change," President Tsai Ing-wen had said in her National Day speech.

"We are committed to upholding cross-strait stability, but this is not something Taiwan can shoulder alone -- it is the joint responsibility of both sides," President Tsai added.