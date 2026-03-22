/HMS Anson in Arabian Sea: Royal Navy submarine within striking distance of Iran

The Royal Navy's HMS Anson submarine has repositioned itself in the Arabian Sea, now within striking distance of Iran, according to reports from The Daily Mail. It was navigating 5,500 miles from HMAS Stirling naval base in Perth, Australia, after departing on March 6, 2026. There is no official confirmation from the British Ministry of Defence. The report emerged after the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the US to use British bases RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia for an offensive against Iranian sites ​threatening the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, the British had allowed the use of these two bases only for defensive purposes.

According to the Daily Mail report, HMS Anson will be quietly lurking until it is commanded to attack by the Prime Minister and Commander of Maritime Operations. The exact location of the nuclear-powered submarine remains hidden.

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What is the HMS Anson?

HMS Anson is a 97-meter-long Astute-class nuclear-powered submarine with an estimated cost of €1.42 bn. It is equipped with Tomahawk Block IV land-attack cruise missiles with a range of more than 1000 miles and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes that can attack targets up to 14 miles away. It operates at a depth of 300m and speed of 56 km/h, without ever surfacing for refuelling during its service period, and is capable of producing its own oxygen and drinking water. The only limitation is that it carries three months of supply of food for 98 officers and ratings.

Can Iran detect the HMS Anson?

The HMS Anson is stationed in deep waters. It is considered the most advanced and powerful attack submarine used by the Royal Navy. She uses Sonar 2076, which, according to the Royal Navy, can detect a ship as far as 3500 miles away. However, the Iranian Navy's aviation fleet includes SH-3 anti-submarine helicopters, equipped with sonar technologies capable of detecting and engaging submarines with Mark 46 torpedoes. Further, it also has a secretive subsurface assets: the Fateh and the semi-heavy Besat-class submarines, which are branded as “carrier killer” and are designed for blue water operations in the Arabian Sea.