/Hegseth says Iran ceasefire 'stops the clock' for Congressional approval as deadline approaches

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress on Thursday (April 30) that President Donald Trump is not obligated to comply with a law requiring presidents to seek congressional approval to continue a war beyond 60 days, arguing that the cease-fire agreement with Iran has effectively paused the clock. His remarks came just ahead of the 60-day deadline from when Trump formally notified Congress of military action, a key requirement under the War Powers Resolution. The law mandates that presidents must either withdraw forces, secure congressional authorisation, or request a 30-day extension after 60 days of engagement.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, presidents must notify Congress within 48 hours of initiating military action and withdraw troops within 60 days unless lawmakers authorize continued use of force. Lawmakers had anticipated that this deadline would expire on Friday (May 1). “We are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses, or stops, in a ceasefire,” Hegseth said during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee. When pressed on whether the administration would seek authorization, he declined to provide a direct answer.

Hegseth’s interpretation of the law, viewed by some legal experts as unprecedented, came during his second day of testimony on Capitol Hill, where he defended the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict while requesting support for the Pentagon’s nearly $1.45 trillion budget proposal. “The biggest adversary we face at this point is the reckless naysayers and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans,” he said, reiterating comments made during a House hearing a day earlier. While the hearing was officially focused on reviewing the record-breaking defense budget, it also marked the first opportunity for senators to publicly question Hegseth since the war started more than eight weeks ago.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Lawmakers from both parties have long viewed the 60-day mark as a critical legal threshold for the administration. “It’s going to pose a really important legal question for the administration,” said Senator Tim Kaine. “We have serious constitutional concerns.” Some Republicans, including Senators John Curtis and Thom Tillis, have signaled they would oppose continuing the military campaign without congressional approval after the deadline. Others, however, have advocated for flexibility.

Representative Brian Fitzpatrick recently introduced a resolution proposing that days under a cease-fire or active negotiations should not count toward the 60-day limit.

Legal scholars across the political spectrum rejected Hegseth’s claim. “It’s a legal stretch to say that hostilities are not ongoing when US warships are blockading the Strait of Hormuz and firing on Iranian vessels,” said John B. Bellinger III. “There continues to be a clear and present danger of armed conflict for US forces.”

“There is no pause button in the War Powers Resolution,” added Harold Hongju Koh.

Since the early days of the conflict, Democrats have accused the administration of initiating war without an imminent threat and have demanded greater transparency from the Pentagon. The conflict has triggered retaliatory attacks across the region and driven up energy prices in the United States. Hegseth, however, pushed back strongly against criticism, accusing lawmakers of prematurely labeling the effort a failure. “I would remind you and this group that we’re two months into an effort,” he said. “And many congressional Democrats, as I pointed out, want to declare defeat.”

The tone marked a departure from earlier messaging by the administration, which had suggested the conflict would be brief. Senator Elissa Slotkin questioned the administration’s claims of progress, saying, “We can try and tell the American people that it’s going great and we’re killing it. But until the Strait of Hormuz is open, I don’t think we can credibly say that with any seriousness.”

Hegseth responded sharply: “It’s defeatist Democrats like you that cloud the mind of the American people and would otherwise fully support preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon.” At one point, Senator Roger Wicker intervened to urge Hegseth to directly answer lawmakers’ questions. In contrast, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, adopted a more measured tone during the hearing. “I apologize,” General Caine said after briefly interrupting a senator. “I didn’t mean to interrupt you.”