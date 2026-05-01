/‘I own you my little brown boy’: Inside the explosive lawsuit against JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini. Here's everything you need to know about the case

A disturbing sexual harassment lawsuit has emerged against Lorna Hajdini, with a junior employee accusing her of coercion, abuse of power, and repeated misconduct. Filed in the New York County Supreme Court on April 27, the complaint was initially brought anonymously by ‘John Doe’, who cited threats and reputational damage as reasons for withholding his identity.

What are the allegations against Lorna Hajdini?

According to the complaint, the alleged misconduct began in early 2024, soon after the two started working together. The plaintiff describes multiple instances of inappropriate behavior. In one incident, he claims Hajdini dropped a pen near his desk, brushed against him, and said: “Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players… they get me so wet.” The complaint further alleges escalating advances and threats. After he declined an invitation for drinks, she allegedly said:

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“If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you.” He also claims she propositioned him with racially charged remarks, including:

“Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy”.

The lawsuit includes severe allegations that Hajdini admitted to drugging the plaintiff on multiple occasions. In one alleged incident, the complaint says she berated him for crying during a non-consensual sexual act. The plaintiff also claims Hajdini appeared uninvited at his residence, removed her shirt, and made derogatory remarks about his wife, saying: “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.” He further alleges that she repeatedly used her position to intimidate him and threaten his career progression: “I f**king own you! I will make you pay… Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner… If you don’t f**k my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion.” By late 2024, he began seeking new employment, but claims his opportunities were undermined.

Has the complainant been identified? Here's what we know

Reports later identified the plaintiff as Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan employee now working at an investment firm. The lawsuit, initially reported in detail, was later withdrawn for ‘corrections’.

Lorna Hajdini denies allegations

Hajdini has firmly rejected all accusations. Her legal team stated: “Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.” Colleagues have also defended her, calling the claims a ‘complete fabrication’. JPMorgan Chase also pushed back after conducting an internal investigation, reviewing emails, phone records, and employee testimony. A spokesperson said, “Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims.” The bank added that the complainant declined to participate in the investigation.

Did Hajdini supervise Rana?

New details reported by The New York Post suggest that Hajdini was not Rana’s direct supervisor, despite claims that she influenced aspects of his career progression. Sources familiar with the matter said Hajdini reported to managing director Brandon Graffeo, while Rana worked under a different managing director, Jon Wolter. According to those sources, this reporting structure meant Hajdini would not have had control over Rana’s annual compensation or bonuses. A colleague also described Rana as ‘socially awkward’.

Who is Lorna Hajdini?