/Heavy rain lashes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi days after deadly flash flood; IMD forecasts more rain for next 2 days

The Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand experienced heavy rain on Friday, days after the flash flood that killed several people. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a rain alert for the next 2 days in the district. Additionally, IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand for Friday.

Meanwhile, the weather agency issued an 'orange alert' predicting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Bageshwar district on the coming Sunday. The official data indicated that at least 128 people were rescued by Friday noon following the flash flood that wreaked havoc in Uttarkashi.

With this, the total number of people rescued mounted to 566 since Tuesday, when mud triggered by torrential rains swallowed homes, hotels, and cars. Officials have also said that five people were killed in the flash floods. Additionally, 16 people, including nine Army personnel and seven civilians, are missing, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said, India TV reported.

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Uttarakhand for the next four days.

How many have been found and are still missing?

Residents of nearby villages who witnessed the disaster confirmed that the number of missing people is likely to be higher. And these numbers are of locals and labourers from Bihar and Nepal who were working at under-construction hotels. In addition, they also said that the missing persons include guests from about two dozen big hotels in Dharali when the disaster hit the area.