'Harassed, interrogated and deported': China alleges US targeting Chinese students, using them as spies

China has accused the United States of targeting Chinese students trying to legally enter the country by harassing and deporting them and also using them for espionage activities that threaten Chinese national interests. In a press conference on January 31, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin expressed concerns about the treatment of Chinese students at the hands of US law enforcement, specifically citing incidents at the Washington Dulles International Airport.

According to Wang, at least eight Chinese students with lawful and valid travel permits were subjected to interrogation, harassment, and subsequent deportation by US authorities for "for groundless reasons" since the end of November 2023. He alleged that some personnel had "induced and infiltrated" the victims or persuaded these students to engage in activities that may be against China's interests.

Wang stated, "For some time now, the US has frequently harassed, interrogated, and deported Chinese students arriving in the US out of political purposes."

He said that such actions violated the legitimate and lawful rights of the students, disrupted cultural exchanges between China and the US, and contradicted the understanding reached by the two Presidents on enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

Accusing the US of hypocrisy, Wang pointed out the inconsistency between the country's self-portrayal as an advocate for academic freedom and its alleged politicisation and weaponisation of academic research.

He claimed that the US was overstretching the concept of national security to suppress and mistreat Chinese students, ultimately undermining the basic human rights and lawful rights and interests of these individuals.

Wang warned that the actions taken by US law enforcement posed a "direct threat" to China's national security. The Chinese spokesperson said that the US moves are "discriminatory and politically motivated law enforcement and will eventually undermine America’s own image."

Moreover, he also noted that China would take "resolute" measures to ensure the national security and the interests of its citizens.