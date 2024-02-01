US imposes additional sanctions on Myanmar on third coup anniversary

On the three-year anniversary of the coup in Myanmar, the United States intensified its sanctions on the military junta, targeting entities and individuals closely associated with it. The focus of these sanctions is to undermine the junta's financial support, particularly in relation to aerial bombings and arms production.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions on the Shwe Byain Phyu Group of Companies, owned by Thein Win Zaw, along with his wife and two adult children. This company, involved in importing and distributing petroleum for the military, has a profit-sharing relationship with the military conglomerate Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL), previously sanctioned by Washington in 2021.

Disruption of military supply chain

In a move aimed at disrupting the military's capabilities, the US also targeted the Myanmar Five Star Line, a shipping company owned by MEHL.

The Treasury Department emphasized that these entities play a crucial role in facilitating the junta's access to foreign currency, as well as the import of petroleum and other materials vital for its operations.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the sanctions intend to cut off revenue sources supporting the junta's military activities against civilians. The US emphasises its call for a change in the junta's course, highlighting the ongoing conflict since the coup in 2021.

Challenges faced by the Junta

The imposition of sanctions comes at a critical juncture for the junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, facing pressure due to recent battlefield defeats against anti-coup forces. With rebel groups taking control of at least 35 towns since October, the military generals confront their most significant challenge since assuming power in 1962.

The conflict in Myanmar has escalated, with a pro-democracy uprising transforming into an armed resistance movement. The junta's attempts to suppress militias allied with a shadow government and ethnic minority armies have resulted in heavy displacement, affecting approximately 2.3 million people, according to the United Nations.

Efforts by Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbors to initiate dialogue have seen no progress, as the junta refuses to negotiate with what it labels as "terrorists." The international community, led by the United States and its allies, remains committed to holding accountable those profiting from and supporting the violent oppression in Myanmar.