/Gulf states seek UNSC mandate for force to protect Hormuz; China, France, Russia may veto move

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to authorise the use of force to protect the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian attacks. The secretary-general of the GCC has urged the UNSC to sanction the use of force. GCC secretary-general Jassem al-Budaiwi said, “Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, prevented commercial vessels and oil tankers from transiting, and imposed conditions on some to pass through the Strait.”

He made the remarks in New York during the inaugural Security Council session focused on collaboration with the GCC, which includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.

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Iran has blocked the key shipping lane in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes, crippling fuel supplies and hurting the global economy.

“We call upon the Security Council to assume its full responsibility and take all necessary measures to protect maritime routes and ensure the safe continuation of international navigation,” al-Budaiwi said.

Bahrain has proposed a draft resolution that would let states use “all necessary measures” to ensure free transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the measure has divided the 15-member Security Council.

According to diplomatic sources, Russia, China, and France, who hold veto privileges, have voiced strong objections despite several modifications to the text.

A fifth version of the draft text was distributed to member states on Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that a military operation to free the Strait is “unrealistic”.

Around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Its near-total blockade is impacting global supplies of oil, liquid natural gas, and fertilisers, leading to a sharp rise in energy prices.

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Britain marshals 41 countries for Strait of Hormuz reopening

The United Kingdom on Thursday accused Iran of holding the global economy hostage during a summit where representatives from over 40 nations discussed strategies to compel Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the talks showed “the strength of our international determination” to reopen the strait.

“We have seen Iran hijack an international shipping route to hold the global economy hostage,” Cooper said at the start of the meeting.

A Security Council resolution requires at least nine votes in favour, and no vetoes from its five permanent members—the United ⁠States, Russia, China, Britain, and France.