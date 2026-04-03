/'Make a deal before it is too late': Trump's stark warning to Iran after attack on biggest bridge in Tehran

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to strike a deal ‘before it is too late’ after fresh airstrikes hit a major bridge near Tehran. Trump shared a video on social media showing what he described as Iran’s largest bridge being destroyed in the strike. The highway bridge, which connects Tehran to the western city of Karaj, was targeted on Thursday, with reports indicating that at least two people were killed.

The footage posted by Trump showed the structure erupting in flames and thick smoke following the attack. Taking a hardline stance, Trump said, "AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!" In another post, he added, “IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

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Watch the video posted by Donald Trump below

While Trump’s remarks appeared to suggest US involvement, no country has officially claimed responsibility for the strike. Israeli forces reportedly said they were not aware of the attack. Meanwhile, Iran continued retaliatory actions, launching missiles toward Israel and Gulf Arab states, signaling its capability to strike across the region despite Trump’s claims that its threat had been significantly reduced.

The escalating conflict has also intensified concerns over global energy supplies. Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for nearly 20% of the world’s traded oil, remains a key strategic lever in the conflict. Trump has urged other nations dependent on the waterway to take action, saying they should "build some delayed courage" and "take it," while indicating the U.S. may not directly intervene.