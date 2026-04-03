/'512,000 lines of Claude source code leaked': Anthropic confirms accidental leak of its Claude chatbot source code

A large portion of the internal interface code used by the Claude chatbot was accidentally exposed online after a technical error by Anthropic, the company behind the AI system.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning when the company pushed what was expected to be a routine update to Claude. However, the update mistakenly included a debugging “source map” file that linked directly to the platform’s internal code.

The file reportedly contained around 512,000 lines of TypeScript code, revealing parts of the interface used to run Claude’s features.

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The issue was first spotted by users on social media platform X, after which the code was quickly downloaded and shared across developer forums and repositories.

How the Claude source code leak happened

According to reports from technology publication VentureBeat, the leak occurred around 4 a.m. when Anthropic released a software update.

The update mistakenly included a source map file a debugging tool that developers use to trace errors in code. In this case, the file provided a pathway to Claude’s underlying interface code. Once the link was discovered, the code package was downloaded and circulated widely online. Within hours, developers began examining the files and recreating some parts of the interface.

Anthropic later confirmed that the issue was the result of human error during the update process. The company said there was no external hacking or malicious activity involved.

What information was exposed

The leaked files mainly contain the interface code used to run Claude’s user experience. According to the company, the incident did not expose model weights or AI training data, which are the most sensitive parts of the system.

Anthropic also stated that no customer data was compromised.

However, the interface code itself still has significant value because it reveals how the company structures its tools and features. Developers reviewing the files have already highlighted several internal components that had not previously been made public.

Developers already analysing the leaked code

Because the files spread quickly online, parts of the code are already being analysed by developers.

Some users have reportedly begun recreating elements of Claude’s internal interface for experimental purposes. One interesting detail discovered in the code is a feature resembling a Tamagotchi-style interface, where users interact with stat-based digital companions.

It is not yet clear whether this feature was planned for public release or was still under development.

Anthropic moves to contain the spread

After the leak began circulating, Anthropic issued DMCA takedown requests to remove repositories hosting the files.

However, because the code spread quickly across the internet, experts say it may be difficult to remove it completely. The company said the leaked files represent only a snapshot of Claude’s development at a specific time.

Anthropic continues to update its AI models and software regularly, which means future versions of the system may already differ significantly from the leaked code.

Why the leak matters in the AI industry

The incident comes at a time when competition between AI companies is increasing.

Major firms including OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic are rapidly releasing new AI features and products.

Even though the leak does not expose the core AI model, analysts say interface code can still provide insights into design approaches, system architecture and product strategy. For Anthropic, the immediate concern will be protecting intellectual property and preventing competitors from replicating elements of its user interface.