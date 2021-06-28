Growing 'epidemic' of sexual violence in New Zealand: Children’s commissioner

Amid the rising number of sexual violence cases in the country, New Zealand’s children commissioner has urged authorities to take immediate actions against this "epidemic".

The concern has come after an "incredibly disturbing" survey revealed that out of 700 school girls at least 20 claimed they had been raped and half of the girls said they has been sexually harassed.

"Sadly, this survey is the latest in a growing body of evidence about the extent of sexual violence against girls and LGBTQ+ teenagers in Aotearoa. It’s time for New Zealand to admit this is an epidemic, and it needs a national epidemic-level response," Andrew Becroft, Children’s Commissioner said in a statement.

This survey revealed that a lot of girls go through the horrors of sexual harassment inside the school premises and also outdoors. It has uncovered a culture of abuse outside school too, which has grown in the past years.

"We need to make sure we’re supporting those in the education environment – these are really hard issues to deal with and I don’t think any education provider should feel left alone in dealing with some of these issues," said New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Many girls claimed they had been harassed on more than one occasion and 20 students described getting raped by individuals or groups.

"I am sorry to say this is not a surprise. I think adults are likely to find it more shocking than we do," Amiria Tikao, schools head girl said in a statement.