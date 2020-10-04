Greek hackers bring down over 150 Azerbaijani government websites as sign of support for Armenia

Greek hackers from ‘Anonymous Greece’ hacked over 150 state websites of Azerbaijan government in support of Armenia. Breaching the online security of the state owned website the hacker also downloaded information from there.

“As a little support to the Armenians we brought down 150 Azerbaijan government websites,” Anonymous Greece announced on Facebook.

However, the majority of the state websites are back to work again, but with major functioning issues.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Army has lost more than 3,000 servicemen since the eruption of hostilities in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, the press secretary of the president of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh said on Saturday.

"The intelligence data show that the Azerbaijani losses had already exceeded 3,000 servicemen. Most bodies remain in the neutral zone, and nothing is being done for their transportation," Vagram Pogosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

(With inputs from agencies)