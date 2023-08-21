Greek Ambassador Ioannou welcomes PM Modi's Athens visit, commends India's Mediterranean presence

Greek Ambassador to India, Dimitrios Ioannou, hailed the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Athens on August 25, at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Ioannou emphasised the significance of the visit, noting that the last visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece took place 40 years ago.

With respect to India's presence in the Mediterranean region, the ambassador acknowledged the expansion of India's influence in global economics and politics. In an exclusive interview with WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Athens, he said, "we have a very positive view of that kind of cooperation for peaceful and productive presence of India in the Eastern Mediterranean region and we highly value and appreciate a very principled stance of India on the Cyprus issue all these years."

Ioannou further envisaged Greece as a conduit for fostering greater connectivity between India and the European Union. He articulated this strategic notion, stating that, "the main idea is that Greece can become the gateway, the gateway for India to the European Union." On the front of security cooperation, Ioannou underscored the burgeoning trust underpinning the Greek and Indian military collaboration.

WION: How do you see the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Dimitrios Ioannou: This is a historic visit, because you know the previous one from an Indian Prime Minister was 40 years ago in 1983 when the Prime Minister of India was Indira Gandhi. Anyway, I think that this is a combination of the very good, very strong relationship between Greece and India, and it's really a very important step in strengthening our relations.

WION: How do you see connectivity as the key focus between the two sides?

Dimitrios Ioannou: okay, there's going to be a comprehensive cooperation between Greece and India. So the connectivity comes from many, many let's say, from many, many courses. You know, the main idea is that Greece can become the gateway to India to the European Union, and it is in two ways. The one way is a physical way that is that most probably all the products that come from India to Europe, will enter the Europe, through some Greek port because of the geostrategic position of Greece. So the Greek ports are very much important in this way. There is another way, the Indian investments in Greece. Connectivity comes in many ways, and I think that in the coming decades Greece will play an important role and will be a gateway for India to Europe.

WION: Greece has been supporting India on Kashmir, especially after removal of special status for the erstwhile state, what do you have to say on that?

Dimitrios Ioannou: Greece has always stated that this is an internal affair of India and the Indian government and the Indian authorities, they have the right to define what will be the exact status of Kashmir as of any other of any other region in India. Greece is democratic, India is a democratic country. Every decision made by the Indian government should be respected by all international community. This is the position of Greece regarding Kashmir.

WION: What kind of security cooperation do you see between the two countries?

Dimitrios Ioannou: As you know, there have been recently two very important joint exercises and military cooperation. One was the participation of the Indian Air Force in the European military air force exercise. And the other one was the arrival of Indian ships in another Greek exercise. I think that by this close cooperation we are building a very good feeling of trust between the two militaries because we have a common approach regarding the respect of international law, especially the UNCLOS. And also, we are both countries that are going to promote peace and stability in our areas and around the world.

WION: How do you see India's involvement in the Mediterranean region?

Dimitrios Ioannou: This is natural, India's presence is the world is growing as the economy is growing. It is growing in the political role. All these countries, through their synergies and through these partnerships, they are trying to promote the international stability and base, and we have a very positive view of that kind of cooperation for peaceful and productive presence of India in the Eastern Mediterranean region and we highly value and appreciate a very principled stance of India on the Cyprus issue all these years.

WION: And how do you see India's stance on the Cyprus issue?

Dimitrios Ioannou: Yes, as I told you, we very much appreciate these, these ethical and principled stance of India on the Cyprus issue. It has been since a very long time very positive factor in the Cyprus issue. And it's not only with their participation in the United Nations but also with their diplomatic stance and the support for UNSC resolutions on Cyprus.

WION: What is your view of the Indo Pacific vision?

Dimitrios Ioannou: We have a very concrete and particular point of view regarding the Indo Pacific issue. What we want is open and peaceful maritime routes everywhere in the world. At this present time, Indo Pacific, I would say is the most important, the most important maritime route for the International trade. So, in this way, we're very much aligned with India.

