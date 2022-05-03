'Great Resignation' in US: 4.5 million Americans quit jobs in March

America's "Great Resignation" which began during the pandemic continues as the US Bureau of Labour Statistics in a report said 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March in professional and business services including in the construction industry.

The bureau said layoffs were "little changed at 1.4 million". "In March, the job openings rate increased in establishments with 50 to 249 employees and establishments with 250 to 999 employees," it said.

Job openings in the US increased in retail and durable goods manufacturing however it decreased in transportation, warehousing and utilities.

Local and state government education and federal government jobs fell even as job openings increased in the southern region, the data revealed.

In fact, the bureau stated that the number of "job openings was little changed at 11.5 million" which was the "highest level in the history of the series which began in December 2000."

The agency maintained that total hires in the past year until March totalled 77.7 million "yielding a net employment gain of 6.3 million."

In 2021, the bureau had said 47 million Americans had quit their jobs which was the most in history giving rise to the "Great Resignation" phenomenon. The latest report suggests the trend continues well into 2022 as people continue to shift their work patterns due to the pandemic.

Several employees quit jobs in America as others joined various sectors while working from home signalling a shift in changing work-life balance as Microsoft's Work Trend Index indicated 53 per cent people were focussing on mental health and wellbeing.

