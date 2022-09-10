Google and Apple face another anti-competitive complaint, this time in Mexico

Apple and Alphabet, Google's parent company have been slapped with an anti-competitive complaint in Mexico. Reportedly, the complaint was filed on Friday by Mony de Swaan Addati, the former telecommunications chief.

Addati filed the complaint to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) accusing Apple and Google of "completely inhibit(ing) competition by taking advantage of their monopoly in app stores to tie use of their own payment processing systems for in-app purchases."

He further added that Google Play store and Apple store charge 15 per cent to 20 per cent commission which is unfair and has forced up prices for consumers.

The former telecommunications head stated that he had taken the case to Mexico's competition regulator initially. However, after the body failed to act, he was forced to bring the complaint to IFT.

"I have full confidence that (the IFT) will investigate and exercise its powers - in line with international best practices - so that these companies stop abusing their market power to the detriment of developers and consumers," said Addati.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that Silicon Valley companies have been embroiled in an anti-competitive practices complaint.

11 US states sued Google in October 2020 for antitrust violations, alleging that the company used its position of dominance in the search-engine market and advertising to kill off competition, shut down companies, and inadvertently harm the customers.

Similarly, Apple stares at the prospect of facing a full-fledged trial in the UK after it emerged that the Cupertino-based company violated the competition law by overcharging customers for apps on its App Store.

Akin to Mexico and Addati's complaint, the complainants in the UK also claimed that Apple forced developers to use its payment system for in-app purchases while gulping 30 per cent commission on such transactions.

The last few weeks have been eventful for the big tech giants. As reported by WION, the Brazilian government on Tuesday levied a fine of $2.38 million on Apple and ordered the company to stop selling its iPhones without a battery charger in the South American country.

The fine was imposed by Brazil's ministry of justice which stated that the iPhone lacking an essential component was a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers".

(With inputs from agencies)

