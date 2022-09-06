Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Brazil suspends sale of iPhones without battery charger, imposes fine

In a precedent-breaking move, the Brazilian government on Tuesday levied a fine of $2.38 million on Apple and ordered the company to stop selling its iPhones without a battery charger in the South American country.

According to a Reuters report, the fine was imposed by Brazil's ministry of justice which stated that the iPhone lacking an essential component was a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers".

The ministry further ordered the cancellation of the sale of iPhone 12 and newer models while also suspending any other iPhone model that did not come bundled with the power charger.

The Brazilian authorities outrightly rejected Apple's argument that removing the battery charger from its iPhones helped in reducing carbon emissions.

It is yet to be seen if Apple complies with the Brazilian authorities, especially given that the new iPhone 14 launches in less than 24 hours.

It's not the first time that Apple has run into trouble for its decision. Earlier this year, a court in Brazil ordered Apple to pay a man $1,000 for not including a power adapter with his iPhone.

Calling the practice a 'tie-sale', Judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro stated that "Apple obliged the consumer to purchase a second product of its exclusive manufacture which was an abusive and illegal commercial practice."

Moreover, last year in October, a group of university students in China filed a lawsuit against the California-based company.

In the lawsuit, the students argued that Apple was using 'concerns for environment' as an excuse to sell its MagSafe chargers separately. They further asserted that Apple's MagSafe chargers consumed more electricity than the wired ones, thereby nullifying the said 'environmental gains' by removing the shipping of chargers.

It is pertinent to note that since 2020, Apple is selling its flagship product without a charger citing environmental concerns. Reportedly, the removal of chargers also helped Apple reduce the size of the iPhone's retail boxes which has, in turn, helped the company make more than $6 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)



