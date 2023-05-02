Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moose Wala murder mastermind, added to Canada's top 25 most-wanted fugitives' list

Canada-based notorious gangster Goldy Brar has been named in the list of the top 25 most-wanted fugitives in the country. Brar, believed to be one of the main conspirators of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder has been added to the list by Interpol-Ottawa's Fugitive Apprehension Support Team.

"Brar is accused of orchestrating the murders of Rajat Kumar, Gurlal Singh, and is also suspected of ordering the murder of Indian singer, songwriter Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala" read the official release.

"Brar is believed to be in Canada and represents a risk to public safety. He is currently under investigation but is not charged with any criminal offences in Canada," it added.

Brar is wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, according to the ‘Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Programme’ list issued. The programme aims to amplify police fugitive cases to increase public awareness. Consequently, Brar's life-sized cutout mong the other fugitives has been displayed at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square.

The 29-year-old gangster managed to reach Canada on a student visa in 2017 but remained in contact with the Bishnoi Lawrence gang. According to Indian police, Brar is a close accomplice of Lawrence Bisnoi, the chief suspect in the murder of the Punjabi rapper.

Despite being in police custody since 2015, Bishnoi has been operating his terror-crime Syndicate from prisons in different states. Recently, Bishnoi issued death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

In December last year, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that Brar had been arrested in the US. However, since then, there has been no official word from either the government of India or the state police in Brar's alleged detention/arrest.

“Although much information is not available regarding what led the chief minister to make that announcement with so much authority, it seems that at that time, the Government of India had been approached by the American authorities seeking additional information on Goldy Brar. That move was probably interpreted by the Indian authorities as Brar either having been detained or kept under surveillance in the US," a senior Punjab police officer was quoted as saying by The Print.

Moose Wala was shot dead in his car on May 29, 2022, in a village in the Mansa district of the state. The rapper, songwriter, and actor had been receiving death threats from gangsters, claimed his father. That was confirmed by fellow singer Mika Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)