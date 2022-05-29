Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: Who are Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi?

The Punjab Police on Sunday said that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and his aide Lawrence Bishnoi were responsible for the assassination of Indian-Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The police said that Moosewala’s killing was a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

Brar had posted on his Facebook account that his module in Punjab has killed Sidhu Moose Wala.

"Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada," Punjab DGP VK Bhawra told the media.

Sidhu Moose Wala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was killed in broad daylight in the Mansa district in Punjab inside his Mahindra SUV on Sunday.

According to reports, a gang of 8 fired 30 rounds at the singer's car of which 20 were aimed at Sidhu Moose Wala. Two other people travelling along with the Punjabi singer were also injured in the attack.

Police found bullets from three AK- 94 rifles at the crime site. Use of AK-94 is rare in Punjab.

The singer was declared brought dead, while the two others are undergoing treatment.

The killing came a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Sidhu Moose Wala, after the ruling AAP government’s directive.

Who are Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi?

Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, is a Canada-based gangster and is wanted in many criminal cases by the Indian authorities.

Earlier this month, a Faridpur court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar for killing the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

On May 1, Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested three close aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, from Bathinda.

The close aides of Goldy Brar were planning to attack a well-known businessman of the Malwa region to extort money from him.

According to local media reports in Punjab, these criminals, on orders from Brar provided hideouts to absconding gangsters of the NCR region.

Sidhu Moose Wala—a victim of gang rivalry

According to local media reports, the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala was revenge for the killing of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Sector 70 Mohali on August 8 last year.

Vicky was allegedly an informer of the Bishnoi gang and was on the radar of other gangsters.

Shaganpreet Singh, the manager of Sidhu Moose Walaa, was named as an accused in the murder of Middukhera. He is absconding and the police have issued a lookout notice for him.

