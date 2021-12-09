Golden Tweets of 2021: How India came together in the year 2021

Coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to wreak havoc worldwide in 2021 as well with mutations and deadly variants. In 2021 also, the world was forced to stay inside their homes in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus and minimise the risk.

Despite a planned and phased opening after the lockdowns, people were reluctant to go outside even after they were fully jabbed. In 2021, Indians faced the second wave of coronavirus due to the delta variant.

One of the biggest conundrums were to reach out to loved ones, to spend time with bereaved families. But Twitter gave a platform for Indians to cry together, laugh together, celebrate together.

At the crucial juncture in life, people turned to Twitter to find solace in conversation and interaction even with strangers. As we wrap up 2021, Twitter has compiled a list to showcase the voices, trends and moments that dominated Twitter in India.

#OnlyOnTwitter: Let's take a look at how India came together in 2021 and trends and moments that dominated Twitter in India:

Retweeted Tweet of the year | Pat Cummins' Tweet about his donation to COVID relief in India

When the second COVID-19 wave hit India, people from across the world came forward to support the country. Among them was Australian cricketer Pat Cummins.

The pacer a donation towards COVID-19 relief in India and also tweeted to encourage others to do the same. The generosity of the Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021.

Most Liked Tweet | Virat Kohli's tweet announcing the birth of his daughter

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma announced in January that they have been blessed with a baby girl. This is the couple’s first child.

Kohli took to Twitter to make the announcement, both in English and Hindi.

Kohli enjoys a huge fan following and his Tweet announcing the birth of his daughter was ecstatically received by the couple's fans, and all of India, making it the most Liked Tweet of 2021.

Interesting to note that last year, Kohli's Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma's pregnancy became the 'Most Liked Tweet of 2020'.

Most Retweeted Tweet in Government | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tweet sharing a picture of him getting his first COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about him getting his first vaccine dose of COVID-19 vaccine became the most Retweeted Tweet of the year.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021 ×

Most Liked Tweet in Government | PM Modi's Tweet congratulating #TeamIndia for their historic test win against Australia at the Gabba

PM Modi's tweet wished the Indian men's cricket team for their historic win in the history of the nation's cricket as they defeated Australia at the Gabba.

PM Modi's tweet became the most liked tweet in government.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021 ×

Most Retweeted Tweet in Business | Ratan Tata Tweet celebrating Tata Son's Air India win

After almost seven decades of the airlines being state-owned, the Tata Group welcomed back Air India into its fold this year in October.

Ratan Tata's tweet in the same context became the most retweeted and liked tweet in business this year.

Most Retweeted Tweet in entertainment | Vijay’s Tweet unveiling the first look of 'Beast'

Vijay, one of the most popular actors from southern Indian cinema tweeted the first look of his much-awaited movie 'Beast' and fans left no stone unturned in showcasing their excitement.

The actor's popularity made this Tweet the most Retweeted one in entertainment. This was also the most Liked Tweet in entertainment in 2021.

Most Retweeted and Liked Tweet in sports | Virat Kohli's appreciation Tweet for MS Dhoni's match-winning play during the IPL

Kohli praised the former Indian captain MS Dhoni for his match-winning innings against Delhi Capitals to take Chennai Super Kings into the semi-finals of IPL 2021.

Kohli's tweet for MS Dhoni Most Retweeted and Liked Tweet in sports in 2021.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021 ×

Popular hashtags in 2021:

Twitterati interacts with each other with the help of hashtags. When people Tweet with a hashtag, they become a part of the conversation. From #Tokyo2020 to #CricketTwitter, people came to the microblogging site to watch sports together, and have a conversation in real-time.

#Covid19, #FarmersProtest, #TeamIndia, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #IndVEng, #Diwali, #Master, #Bitcoin and #PermissionToDance were the most Tweeted hashtags in India in 2021.