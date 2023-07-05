Glorious gastronomic feat: US man devours 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes, wins famous eating contest

In a thrilling display of competitive eating, Joey Chestnut clinched his 16th triumph at the renowned Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest held at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

Despite formidable challenges from James Webb and Geoffrey Esper, Chestnut emerged as the victor in the men's division, astonishing the crowd by devouring a staggering 62 hot dogs within a mere 10 minutes, reported Fox news.

Notably, Chestnut had set the existing record for the highest number of hot dogs consumed in the same time frame with a remarkable 76 hot dogs in 2021.

Although his tally this year fell short of that record, his performance was nothing short of extraordinary. Chestnut established an early lead by wolfing down five hot dogs and buns within the first 30 seconds of the contest, captivating spectators with his insatiable appetite.

As the minutes ticked away, Chestnut's pace showed no signs of slowing down. With five minutes remaining, he had already consumed approximately 40 hot dogs and buns.

At one point, he was devouring nearly seven hot dogs per minute, leaving his competitors in awe. In a fierce battle for second place, Geoffrey Esper secured the runner-up position, consuming 49 hot dogs, closely followed by James Webb with 47.

However, the hot dog eating extravaganza was not without its share of obstacles. Storms passing through the area caused a two-hour delay, leading many to believe that the event might be cancelled.

Yet, the determined competitors persevered, and as soon as the sun reappeared, they took to the stage, commencing their glizzy-filled journey.

Miki Sudo secures ninth win in women's competition Earlier in the day, the women's division witnessed an equally remarkable performance as Miki Sudo secured her ninth victory at the contest. Sudo, known for her exceptional eating prowess, triumphed by devouring an impressive 39.5 hot dogs and buns within the allotted 10 minutes. Her win was hard-fought, as Mayo Ebihara of Japan closely trailed behind with a notable tally of 33 hot dogs and buns.

Sudo's dominance in the competition is unparalleled, having participated in her first contest in 2014 and remaining undefeated ever since, with the exception of taking a break in 2021 due to pregnancy. Returning in 2022, she emerged victorious once again, toppling Michelle Lesco, and solidifying her status as the world's third-ranked competitive eater and the foremost female competitor in the sport.

As the sun set on another memorable Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo reigned supreme, showcasing their unmatched talent, dedication, and voracious appetites in a display that will be remembered for years to come.