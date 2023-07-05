'Floating gold' worth $5.4mn found in dead whale in Canary Islands

A sperm whale found dead on Nogales Beach in La Palma, Canary Islands, last month may have been worth $500,000 after scientists found a valuable treasure hidden in its entrails.

Antonio Fernández Rodríguez, head of the institute of animal health and food security at the University of Las Palmas, while conducting the autopsy of the whale found that the large mammal had died due to a suspected digestive problem. Rodríguez found something hard stuck inside the animal's colon, which ultimately proved to be the cause of its death.

“What I took out was a stone about 50-60cm in diameter weighing 9.5kg. The waves were washing over the whale. Everyone was watching when I returned to the beach but they didn’t know that what I had in my hands was ambergris," said Rodríguez.

It is estimated that less than one per cent of sperm whales are capable of secreting ambergris. The lump Rodríguez held in his hand was worth over $5.4 million. While mostly excreted, sometimes, in the case of the whale in La Palma, ambergris grows too big, rupturing the intestine and killing the whale.

After the autopsy, Rodríguez confirmed that sepsis caused by the ambergris killed the whale. The institute is now looking for a buyer who can purchase the ambergris, the funds for which would go towards helping victims of the volcano that erupted on La Palma in 2021,

“The law is different in every country,” Fernández said. “In our case, I hope the money will go to the island of La Palma, where the whale ran aground and died.”

× What is ambergris? Generally called whale vomit, ambergris is derived from old French words 'amber' and 'gris', roughly translating to grey amber.

A whale produces this solid waxy substance as a form of vomit which fishermen often find floating in the sea. Whales usually survive on eating large quantities of squid and cuttlefish. However, most of it cannot be digested and vomited out. Some of it remains in the digestive tract and over the years, binds together to form ambergris.

It is called Treasure of the Sea or Floating Gold as perfume companies use the ambrein alcohol extracted from ambergris to sustain scent.

The commodity's rarity is why it is banned in some countries, such as the United Kingdom and Australia. In India, the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 prohibits the possession and sale of ambergris.

(With inputs from agencies)