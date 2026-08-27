/'Glorifies terrorism': Israeli far-right MP Zvi Sukkot smashes Palestinian memorial with sledgehammer | WATCH

An Israeli far-right lawmaker has come under fire after using a sledgehammer to damage a Palestinian memorial in the West Bank, an incident that the Israeli military said was carried out without authorisation but that residents fear could trigger more violence.

MK Zvi Sukkot, a member of the ultranationalist Religious Zionist Party, travelled to the village of Madama, south of Nablus, on Tuesday (Aug 25) as part of what had been presented as a tour of West Bank villages.

Sukkot shares footage of the destruction of the memorial

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Footage shared by Sukkot showed him at the site of a memorial honouring Palestinians killed in past conflicts. He said the monument "glorified terrorism" and argued that it should be removed.

"Every child who sees every day a giant monument that glorifies murderers of Jews will dream of being a terrorist," Sukkot wrote on X.

IDF says soldiers were misled

Israeli forces were present during the incident, having been assigned to provide security for Sukkot and his aides.

The IDF said Sukkot had requested protection for a "memorial tour" but then acted outside the agreed plan. "Contrary to the coordination, the participants acted deceitfully and manipulatively, without authority and in complete violation of the approved framework," the military said.

According to the IDF, troops contacted their commanders after the demolition began and were instructed to intervene and remove the group from the village.

The footage circulating online, however, did not show soldiers stepping in as the memorial was being damaged. Watch the video here:

The military said the conduct was a serious misuse of the protection provided to the lawmakers and his associates.

Village fears more violence

Rami Nassar, head of the Madama village council, said the incident could encourage further attacks by settlers and increase pressure on Palestinian residents. "When an official Israeli politician acts like this, what can we expect from other radical settlers?" Nassar told The Jerusalem Post.

He said the incident could lead to more raids, harassment, and damage to property. "It's worrying because it could fuel even more violent acts against Palestinians," Nassar said.

Nassar also rejected Sukkot's claim about the effect of the memorial on children, asking why, if the monument had such an impact, there was no confrontation with children from the village when it was damaged.

Israeli politicians condemn Sukkot

The episode has also sparked criticism within Israel. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Sukkot "is not the sovereign in the territories of Judea and Samaria" and argued that decisions there must be taken by the state in coordination with security authorities.

Opposition politician Yair Golan called for Sukkot's arrest in a post that was later deleted after Sukkot threatened legal action.

Democratic Party lawmaker Gilad Kariv also criticised the military's role, questioning why forces were available to escort Sukkot while previous requests for military protection for other visits had reportedly been denied.