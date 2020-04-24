Global coronavirus death toll passes 190,000; US has most fatalities with over 50,000

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 27 lacs worldwide on Friday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.

COVID-19 has now infected 2,710,264 people worldwide and 190,896 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 743,419 people of that tally have recovered.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

COVID19 - CONTINENT WISE DATA:

Europe has listed 1,293,822 cases and 115,990 deaths to date,

US and Canada together have 897,961 cases with 49,377 deaths,

Asia 183,577 cases with 7,511 deaths,

Middle East 141,267 cases with 6,005 deaths,

Latin America and the Caribbean 123,517 cases with 6,202 deaths,

Africa 26,856 cases with 1,279 deaths

Oceania 7,950 cases with 98 deaths.

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to North America.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 50,000 people in the United States, after one of the deadliest days of the pandemic which saw 3,176 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The deaths were recorded in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in the United States to 49,759, according to the Baltimore-based university.

The US, the worst-hit country in the world, now has 866,646 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up 26,971 from the previous day.

Due to a lack of testing, the actual number of infections is likely to be much higher.