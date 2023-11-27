'Give us something': Indian envoy asks Canada to provide evidence linking New Delhi's role to Nijjar's killing

Amid the diplomatic standoff between the two nations, India’s high commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma has once again asked Ottawa to provide evidence supporting its allegations that pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed by Indian mercenaries.

Quizzed during an interview with CTV News if New Delhi was running away from the investigation, Verma gave it straight to the Canadian media.

"We have never said no. All we're asking is give us something specific and relevant to move ahead. Unless that is there, what do I follow up with?"

It has been more than two months since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came up with his 'credible allegations' that New Delhi was involved in the killing of the separatist leader. Verma made it clear that the Indian government was not involved in the killing of Nijjar.

"Absolutely not. Decidedly not. And what we have said at that time as well, that this is a motivated and absurd allegation. And this is still an allegation. Whether we call it credible allegation, that's the choice of word, but it's an allegation," said Verma.

Action will have reaction

After Trudea's allegations, diplomatic animosity reached a tipping point between the two nations as a series of mutual expulsions of diplomats followed. New Delhi was the first to temporarily suspend certain visa services as well. Verma pointed out that it was simply a reaction from New Delhi to counter Ottawa's antics.

“Any action will have reaction, and similarly, we declared persona non grata on one of the Canadian diplomats who was at the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi, and others are in a process of evaluation.”

“The emotions became very high once the statements were made from Ottawa,” he said. “And a bit of emotional elements will be there, and the decisions are taken.”

However, Verma added that relations had improved since then.

“I would say that, yes, the relationship is better than what it was a couple of months back."

Notably, the 45-year-old Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified men in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada.

He had moved to Canada in the late 1990s and was declared a designated terrorist by India in 2020.

However, after receiving intense backlash from New Delhi and no support from allies, Trudeau attempted to pacify the Indian government. The Canadian PM said Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly, despite providing no evidence to back up its claims, up until now.