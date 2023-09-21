White House denies allegations it rejected Canada's claims regarding separatist leader's killing

The White House on Wednesday (September 20) rebuffed the reports that claimed Washington had rejected or brushed off Canada's allegations regarding India killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, saying they were 'untrue'.

"There's been some press speculation out there that the United States rebuffed Canada in terms of talking about their investigation, and I just want to stress that those reports are just flatly false, untrue," said National Security Spokesman John Kirby.

Notably, a Washington Post report on Tuesday (September 19) stated that weeks before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levelled the allegations against New Delhi in an emergency session of the parliament, he had asked closest allies, including the US, to publicly condemn the Sikh separatist leader's killing, but the requests were turned down.

The White House added that it is "deeply concerned" about allegations levelled and urged India to cooperate.

"We are deeply concerned" Kirby said of the allegations adding: "We encourage India to fully cooperate."

What did Trudeau say?

Escalating a diplomatic standoff with India, Trudeau earlier this week said his was probing "credible allegations" that New Delhi may have had a prominent role in the killing of a secessionist leader.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," said Trudeau in a statement to the House of Commons.

Notably, the 45-year-old Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified men in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada.

He had moved to Canada in the late 1990s and was declared a designated terrorist by India in 2020. Security agencies said he was involved in recruiting and training people for KTF and was an integral part of the separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which held a Khalistan referendum on September 10.

India-Canada row: India alleges separatists been provided shelter in Canada

Trudeau attempts to douse the fire

Multiple Hindu temples have been vandalised by Khalistani forces since the beginning of the year in Canada. Officers of the Indian High Commission have been openly targeted by the radicals and yet Trudeau's administration went ahead with the allegations, siding with the Khalistani supporters in the process.

However, after receiving intense backlash from New Delhi and no support from allies, Trudeau attempted to pacify the Indian government. The Canadian PM said Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly.

"Canada is not trying to provoke India by suggesting its agents were linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader but Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly," he said on Tuesday (September 19).

"The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)